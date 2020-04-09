Police searching for missing Rapid City girl

Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old.

Jennifer War Bonnett was reported as a runaway in the evening hours of April 8. She was last seen at her home on the 300 block of Watertown Street.

She is a Native American female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds; with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on War Bonnett’s whereabouts should contact police at 394-4131.