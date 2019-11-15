Police investigating death of infant at Sioux Falls daycare

Authorities are investigating after a 9-month-old child died at an in-home daycare in southwest Sioux Falls.

According to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens, emergency responders were called to a home on the 4700 block of South Wassom Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Clemens said the infant was found unresponsive. The child was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Clemens said it is still too early in the investigation to determine whether the child's death was suspicious.

Clemens did say the daycare provider was caring for too many children. In-home daycares are allowed to have four children under the age of 2, but the daycare had five 1-year-olds and two under the age of 1, including the baby who died. Clemens said the daycare also had two 2-year-olds and a 4-year-old , in addition to the family’s six children.

The daycare has been closed while police investigate the case.