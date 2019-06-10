Police investigate shootings in Rapid City neighborhoods

Rapid City police have three gunshot reports they are investigating.

The main shooting incident was Saturday around 1:40 a.m. This was followed by a report of gunshots in the 900 block of Fillmore Street around 11:10 p.m. Sunday. The third report of gunshots was in the area of East Boulevard North and Madison Street about 1 a.m. Monday.

Police did not find any evidence in the Sunday and Monday shooting areas.

At this time, according to a police release, it is unknown if the three incidents are related. Police are continuing an increased presence in the areas.

Original story

Rapid City police are trying to piece together information on a shooting early Saturday morning on the 600 block of East Boulevard North.

No one was injured but police did discover that a car was hit by several bullets.

According to a police release, an officer was on the 1900 block of North Lacrosse Street about 1:40 a.m. when he heard multiple gunshots. At the same time, dispatch received several calls about a shooting.

When police got to the scene, witnesses says several unknown people came to the house and started yelling at them. This is when the shots were fired.

Police increased patrols in the area following the shooting, which is still under investigation. They were unable to find anyone connected with the shooting when they searched the area.

If anyone has information on this shooting, they can contact Det. Dan Trainer at 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by testing ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

