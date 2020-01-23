Police investigate 2 Rapid City armed robberies

Rapid City police are investigating three robberies possibly involving the same people, two of them just Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a man took a bank gag from the front desk of the Quality Inn on North Lacrosse Street. He then went into an office, brandishing a gun at a worker before leaving.

Nearby security camera video showed the man get into a tan passenger vehicle with a spoiler on the trunk.

Less than an hour later, a Big D convenience store on West Main Street was robbed by two men. One of the suspects showed a gun and demanded money. The amount stolen was not released.

The two suspects then got into a car that looks similar to the one in the earlier robbery.

In this robbery, one suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, red undershirt, face mask, blue jeans, black shoes and gloves. The other suspect had a grey hooded sweatshirt, white undershirt, black and red shoes, blue jeans, a face mask and gloves.

There was another robbery Jan. 18, at the Jackpot Casino on Lacrosse Street. In this robbery, the suspect distracted the employee so he could take an undisclosed amount of money from the cash drawer.

The suspect is described as a skinny man, 20 to 25 years old, wearing blue jeans and a darker colored coat.

Anyone with information on the robberies can call Det. Barry Young at 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by testing “RCPD” and the information to 847411.

