Police continue to investigate Rapid City shooting

Rapid City police are still investigating a shooting on Racine Street Friday; but they have made one arrest in relation to it.

The victim was shot in the leg and the suspect fled the scene, a home on the 1400 block of Racine Street. However, police did notice a woman with a backpack crawling out of a basement window of the home.

The woman, 22-year-old Shelby Noisy Hawk of Rapid City, was arrested on outstanding warrants and then the backpack was searched, turning up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Noisy Hawk was then charged with possession of a controlled substance and ingestion.

Police are still investigating the shooting. The victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

