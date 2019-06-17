Police car stolen after crash near Tyndall

One person is behind bars and three suspects are still being sought after a long pursuit involving a stolen police car in southern South Dakota.

The pursuit began Sunday night on Highway 50 near Tyndall.

According to the Bon Homme County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Tyndall police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:20 p.m.

In all, six people were involved in the accident. As authorities interviewed two of the people involved, they allowed the four others to sit in a Tyndall police department's vehicle because mosquitoes were bad outside.

Authorities say the people inside the police vehicle ended up driving off in the patrol car.

The suspects then allegedly led law enforcement on a 40-mile chase, with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Authorities say the suspect's car ended up running out of gas near Marty. They then ran off on foot.

One suspect, a woman, was arrested by Yankton Sioux Tribe police. Authorities are still looking for the other two men and one woman who were involved in the chase. No additional details about those suspects have been released.

Deputies say no weapons were taken from the patrol car.

Ten law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit.