Police: No credible terror attack threat at Sturgis Rally

The Sturgis Police Department received a Facebook message about a possible list of lone wolves plotting homegrown terror attacks and the rally may be a target.

The Sturgis Police Department doesn’t have any credible threat at this time. However, the police will keep the public updated if that changes.

If you see a threat on social media, contact your local law enforcement agency. Do not share the threat. Police say this will help them determine where the post originated from.

