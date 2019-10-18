Police: Man hides in Ga. Costco overnight, steals nearly $14K in jewelry

Authorities in Georgia are looking for a man they say stole nearly $14,000 in jewelry from a Costco.

A man allegedly hid in a Costco in Georgia overnight to steal nearly $14,000 in jewelry. (Source: WSB/Cox/Costco/CNN)

They say he pulled the crime off by hiding in the store overnight.

Coweta County investigators believe the suspect parked at a movie theater and walked over to the nearby Costco on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Investigators said the man walked inside the store, cased it out and left, and that surveillance video shows how that same man returned a few hours later.

Deputies said the man hid behind a large display sign inside the store for nearly five hours, then waited for the store to clear out and close.

Surveillance video shows how the man eventually came out of hiding, smashed a glass display case and grabbed more than $13,000 worth of jewelry.

Deputies believe surveillance cameras from the nearby theater captured the car the man was driving.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or the suspect is urged to call deputies.

Deputies are still investigating whether there are other suspects in the case.

