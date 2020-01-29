Polaris Paint Facility closes in Spearfish

The company is consolidating their motorcycle paint operations from two locations to one, because of the capabilities at their other factory in Spirit Lake.

Spirit Lake is the home of Polaris partner Indian Motorcycle and centralizing their painting processes within that facility cuts down on costs and time saying the move enables them to better serve our customers.

We reached out to Polaris and received this statement.

"Thirty-three people worked at our facility in Spearfish and making a decision that negatively impacts any of our employees is always difficult. Where there are available positions, we have offered Spearfish employees the opportunity to transfer to other Polaris facilities. Affected employees will receive a comprehensive separation package, including severance pay, outplacement services, and Employee Assistance Program support."

Lawrence County has a 3.3 percent unemployment rate which is only point one higher than the South Dakota average.

We reached out to Jonathan Englund, who is a manager at the Department of Labor and he says that any time someone loses a job, it is always difficult.

"We've helped people, customers, throughout the years in different situations that do have a tough time dealing with it and part of or job is to focus on the good things that can happen after that and how it's a new opportunity, it's a new chance for them to find something else that they can be really passionate about," said Englund.

Englund also said that in Lawrence County 12,800 people are employed out of the 13,000 jobs that are available in the county.

