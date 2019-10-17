Point of dispense drill gives out free flu shots

The Pennington County Emergency Management team held a Point of Dispense day at the Central States Fairgrounds -- acting as both a training exercise and a vital health service.

The team has 400 free flu shots to dispense -- on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Events like this help the Emergency Management Team see how many patients they can quickly process through in the shortest amount of time possible.

This helps prepare them in the event of a pandemic outbreak or other emergency -- in which case, they would set up a large scale facility where individuals can come to get the medicine needed.

"The bird flu or something like that, if there was something that we could get to the public if that be a shot, pill, or medication. We need to be able to get that to the entire population of Pennington county in 48 hours" Says, Alexa White, Deputy Director Emergency Managment