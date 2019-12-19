Poetry Slam allows young, indigenous poets to express themselves

It was a competition added to the Lakota Nation Invitational in 2013, and since then, young, indigenous poets have expressed themselves through writing and performance.

One performer said: "I placed him high up. I pieced him back together. I picked up his pieces. Glue, staples, stiches. Bang! Bang! Bang!"

The Poetry Slam is an annual competition where anyone 19 years of age or under can read their poems in front of a live audience and panel of judges.

Sunny Red Bear is the Poetry Slam Coordinator.

"Being able to write and speak your truth is so healing, and also it gives you a platform to share your stories and as indigenous people we are brilliant story tellers... we have been since time and memorial, and that's the way we have sustained our culture, our language, our traditions, is through storytelling," said Red Bear.

Another poet said: "Staying home with family, dancing and praying in secret, speaking the language and holding the Lakota values frequent."

Judges rated each performance based on stage presence, confidence and poems written by the poets. Instead of clapping, audience members were encouraged to snap their fingers as a symbol of support.

"I think that when you speak your truth and speak your story you're taking back the power that was taken away from you in your moments of vulnerability. So when that happens you're taking your power back and you're taking ownership of your life, experiences, and stories," said Red Bear.