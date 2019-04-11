Plows clear the streets while snow still falls

You see them on the interstates, trying to keep the snow and ice at a minimum so we can continue to drive the roads. Although sometimes they aren't that lucky.

"Normally our April storms aren't this cold. Now we're experiencing a lot of ice pack," says Mike Carlson the Rapid City Area engineer of the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation usually covers around 2,000 miles from the North Dakota state line to the Nebraska one and has crews out from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m.

"We're almost wasting money out there because we aren't making any progress, we can't see out there and the last thing we want to do is wreck a $300,000 vehicle," says Carlson.

As for this snow clean up, the sun is the DOT's best friend; helping the snow melt much faster. But while plow crews are out, make sure to keep a safe distance from the machine.

"You're going to come up to use really fast and when you do you're going to impact our plow and you're going to cause significant damage to your vehicle," says Carlson.

You can always check 511 for road and weather updates.