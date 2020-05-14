Play ball! 2020 season for SD Legion Baseball is back!

On Sunday, the national headquarters for American Legion Baseball shut down all national sponsorship and involvement for the 2020 season. There was a section in the letter that was open to interpretation as to whether local baseball could be supported or not. On Wednesday, interpretation on that section of the letter became clearer.

With the new information, the Department Executive Committee of American Legion Baseball had an emergency meeting and approved the following motion:

“…to sanction a 2020 South Dakota American Legion Baseball Program to be administered by Sponsoring Posts, coaches and managers. That these teams follow the guidelines recommended by the State Athletic Commission which states 'Teams must abide by local, state and national COVID-19 policies, have insurance and have permission from city officials to play.'”

This means as long as the following guidelines are meet, baseball can be played as American Legion baseball:

South Dakota American Legion Baseball 2020 Form #2 must be signed and submitted by the player and parent/guardian. Form #2 must be signed and submitted by the player and parent/guardian . Post/Team must obtain insurance and provide proof of insurance prior to practicing and playing. Teams will have until June 10 to produce proof of insurance. K & K, who did national insurance, can still be used for local insurance. Post/Teams can use them or find another company. Copies of proof of insurance must be sent to South Dakota American Legion Department Headquarters as soon as possible. Teams must submit a roster to state headquarters by June 10 which will be forwarded to the National Headquarters Americanism Director. Develop and approve local rules for playing baseball. It is recommended South Dakota American Legion Rules be used to play.

The Department Executive Committee is extremely happy a solution was developed to play Legion Baseball. Afterall, South Dakota is the birthplace of American Legion Baseball, it is only fitting to have a Legion Baseball season for 2020.