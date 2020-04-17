Plans continue for 80th Sturgis Rally amid COVID-19 pandemic

And what about this summer's Sturgis Rally?

In a video posted on Facebook, Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said, at this point, the rally is still being planned for and they're working on it every day.

He says they're looking forward to hosting it if the situation allows.

Governor Kristi Noem says, "I think to proactively plan for the rally is fine, knowing that we may have to adjust it or address it in the coming days. But literally every day things are changing, our modeling is changing. Even if we get therapeutics, if we get the ability to stop this virus as far as spreading, we may be in a different situation by the time we get to July. Obviously the rally is held later in August and we'll continue to have conversations with the local community."

Carstensen says they'll know something more definitive by early to mid-June.