Plane crashes into Florida river at end of runway, no deaths

Officials say a charter plane carrying 143 people and traveling from Cuba to north Florida ended up in a river at the end of a runway, though no critical injuries were reported.

A Naval Air Station Jacksonville news release says a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, with 136 passengers and seven aircrew crashed into the St. Johns River Friday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that a marine unit responded to assist. The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Officials say everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for, with 21 adults transported to local hospitals in good condition.

A photo posted by deputies shows a Miami Air International logo on the plane. The company didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter that teams were working to control jet fuel in the water.

Officials didn't immediately say what caused the plane to leave the runway.

