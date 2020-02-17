Pipe leak causes office ceiling to partially collapse

On Sunday, there was a pipe leak at 302 Main Street, causing part of the ceiling to collapse into office spaces.

Employees of Exit Realty Black Hills describe it looking like it was raining inside of the office.

There was small hole in the sprinkler system that dampened the ceiling that eventually lead to the leak and some tiles falling.

There were about two inches of standing water and two employees were in the office when part of the ceiling fell in--- no one was hurt.

"As we were clearing the offices, we started noticing that the ceiling tiles were beginning to sag," said Dallerie Davis, a realtor for Exit Realty Black Hills. "And, fortunately, no one was standing in that area-- there were some people in that office, right next to it. But, suddenly, there was a thunderclap admits the storm and the ceiling fell down."

There is no estimate on the cost of the damage.