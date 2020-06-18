Pine Ridge wildfire 100 percent contained: no structures lost

A wildfire on the Pine Ridge Reservation that began Tuesday is being blamed on a firework.

Pine Ridge wildfire being called contained Wednesday evening

According to an update Wednesday evening on the B-I-A Forestry & Wildland Fire Management's Facebook page, is now contained.

But, the blaze is still burning on the interior which will require continued fire fighting efforts. The now 15-hundred 75 acre fire is burning 6 miles north of Pine Ridge, near Wilson Road.

Earlier Wednesday, the blaze was threatening some nearby structures. However, Wednesday evenings update reports no structures or homes were lost.

Fire crews have been attacking the blaze through controlled burns, helicopters, and single engine tankers since Tuesday evening.

The blaze is in steep terrain, and originally calmed down last night, but picked up again today-aided by sustained 20-to-25 mile per hour winds with 40 mile per hour gusts.

Fire crews are working within COVID-19 protocols while remaining in the area to assist with mop up.

Agencies from Rosebud ... Martin and the Rushville Volunteer Fire Department have all helped in getting the perimeter of the fire 100-percent contained.

