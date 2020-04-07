Pine Ridge person diagnosed with COVID-19

There is a reported confirmed case of COVID-19 on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The Red Cloud Indian School Facebook page says an employee at Our Lady of Lourdes School contracted the virus after a visit to California on March 26 for a medical procedure.

The post says the person with their spouse returned on March 27 and following Red Cloud Indian School's travel guidelines, immediately went into quarantine at home for 14 days. They had no contact with anyone during that time: groceries and other supplies were purchased for them and left outside their door when needed.

The person felt ill April 3 and went to the Pine Ridge Hospital before being referred to a facility in Martin where a test was conducted. The positive test results came back Tuesday afternoon; about the same time the person was experiencing respiratory distress, according to the Facebook post.

The post says the school employee is currently hospitalized in Rapid City, until all risk of spreading the infection has been ruled out by medical personnel.

The Oglala Sioux tribal government's reaction to this case is a mandatory 72-hour lock-down across the reservation. It is scheduled to end at 6 p.m. Friday, April 10.

While essential employees will continue to work, other travel will be limited to doctor appointments. This includes on and off the reservation. Grocery runs, according to the order, will be limited to emergencies to prevent the spread of the virus.

Vendors will continue to have access to Pine Ridge to resupply businesses but anyone who is not a resident will be turned away.

