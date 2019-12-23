Pine Ridge man pleads 'not guilty' in shooting death

A Pine Ridge man accused of murder enters a not guilty plea in federal court Monday.

Colton Bagola, 26, is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Sloan Bull Bear at a Pine Ridge home Dec. 17. Court documents state that Bagola shot Bull Bear in the back of the head.

Law enforcement agencies were searching for Bagola for several days before he turned up in Rapid City Friday night. Bagola surrendered to police after a short standoff with the special response team at a home on the 300 block of Curtis Street.

Bagola is scheduled to be back in court for a detention hearing to see what bond should be set or if he can be released on Dec. 30.

Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann also set a preliminary hearing for Bagola on Jan. 6.

If convicted Bagola faces up to life in prison

