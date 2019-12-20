Pine Ridge homicide suspect believed to be in North Rapid

A suspect in a Pine Ridge homicide earlier this week is possibly holed up in a North Rapid home Friday night.

Police have cordoned off an area around the 300 block of Curtis Street. Police believe 26-year-old Colton Bagola is a barricaded subject in a home in the area. The special response team is on the scene.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe police did not release much information on the homicide, other than it involved two people in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Since then, police have been trying to find Bagola, who they considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story and we will update it when more information is available.

