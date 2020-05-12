Pine Ridge Reservation resident says she is 'worried coronavirus will spread like wildfire' on reservation

Pine Ridge Reservation remains under a 72-hour lockdown because of two new reported positive coronavirus cases. But the debate over checkpoints is still ongoing.

Debra White Plume wants checkpoints on the reservations to stay because "I am worried that it could spread like wildfire."

This comes after two new positive cases were reported in the Wounded Knee district on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The same district where White Plume lives.

White Plume said Governor Kristi Noem is not doing enough to protect the people by not issuing statewide closures.

"It's going to fall on everyone's personal responsibility because there is a personal lack of national and statewide leadership and I'm proud of our tribal leadership who are decisive," White Plum said.

Secretary of Tribal Relations Dave Flute said he has heard some reports of tribal members complaining about not passing the tribal checkpoints.

One being a tribal farmer, "getting ready for calving season and had some nephews that were living in Nebraska. They weren't being able to come across on that state highway," Flute said.

Though Noem said she has not personally communicated with Julian Bear Runner on the checkpoints, she said her team has.

Flute said he's reached out to both tribes numerous times with weekly calls.

State Representative David Johnson with District 33 said Noem has a team of experts on her staff who are communicating and he believes the state and the tribes will come up with a resolution by the end of the week.

"There is dialogue occurring and that's what I feel really good about. The dialogue is there a peaceful resolution will be made," Johnson said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Noem said she has not filed a lawsuit on the tribes.