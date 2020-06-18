Pine Ridge IHS Hospital achieved new accreditation

The Pine Ridge IHS Hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission and has achieved "deemed" accreditation status with the Medicare hospital program requirements. On Thursday, the Indian Health Service announced that the Pine Ridge IHS Hospital has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation.

This means, the Pine Ridge hospital has a higher standard now, and it also means the hospital can provide full hospital services.

James Driving Hawk, the IHS Great Plains Area Director, says this is very good news, and they will continue to improve, such as investing in renovation of the emergency department.