Pilot in small plane crash into California home has died

The pilot of a small plane that crashed into a Southern California house and burned Thursday has died, authorities said.

A father and child inside the home escaped without injuries after the late morning crash. (Source: KCBS/KCAL/CNN)

The single-engine Cirrus SR22 went down in Upland, east of Los Angeles. Authorities believe the pilot, who was not immediately identified, was the only person aboard.

Upland police Capt. Marcelo Blanco said the cause of the crash was not immediately known.

TV news helicopters showed a large portion of the house gutted and smoldering. A parachute was draped over trees.

Cirrus aircraft are equipped with parachutes that pilots can deploy in an emergency.

The home is near Cable Airport, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

