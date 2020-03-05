Piedmont Valley Elementary Principal back to work after cancer surgery

While many students in Meade County may be looking forward to Spring break, Piedmont Elementary students were looking forward to the return of a beloved staff member

Principal Ethan Dschaak was out for just over 2 weeks after having surgery at the Mayo Clinic

Dschaak had Leiomyosarcoma, a soft tissue cancer that formed in his left thigh in 2009, and in January of this year moved again to his lungs and required surgery for the removal of the tumor.

While recovering in Minnesota Dschaak missed his staff and students back home.

"We all become creatures of habit and we become comfortable, we love those around us. Here at Piedmont Valley we try real hard to take care of each other," Says, Ethan Dschaak, Principal at Piedmont Valley Elementary

The students also missed Dschaak and made artwork for him that covered his door.

While the Principal was honored and appreciated the work of his students, he wasn't surprised by their caring nature.

"Being an elementary school principal is a pretty cool job. If you ever want to feel like a governor or mayor go work at an elementary school with a bunch of impressionable young kids, if a kindergarten student or 2nd grade student or anybody at that age can't make you feel good about who you are then there are bigger issues," added Dschaak

Dschaak also thanked Deb Wilburn and Karen Johnson who helped fill the void for him while he was out.