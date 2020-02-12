Pickup passenger killed in Piedmont crash

A 40-year-old man was killed in a pickup crash east of Piedmont Tuesday night.

The man was a passenger in a pickup that went out of control and rolled on Galaxy Road near the intersection with 218th Street, eight miles east of Piedmont. Highway Patrol troopers say the driver possibly lost control due to snow and ice on the road.

The 36-year-old driver was taken to Monument Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Names have not been released, pending notification of family.

