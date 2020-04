A driver was killed when his pickup crashed on Interstate 90 east of Spearfish Thursday morning.

The 39-year-old driver's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, he was westbound on the interstate when his pickup went off the road, hit a guardrail and then rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the pickup. He later died at a Spearfish hospital.