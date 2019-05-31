Philanthropist Ray Hillenbrand dies.

Rapid City philanthropist and Prairie Edge owner Ray Hillenbrand has died.

The former Fortune 500 CEO dedicated his retirement years to helping out in his adopted community of Rapid City.

He shunned the limelight even as he helped along projects like Main Street Square and Collective Impact.

He liked to say he wanted Rapid City to be the kindest small city in the country.

"It is a major loss for our territory," said Dan Senftner, president of CEO of Destination Rapid City. "Ray did more for Rapid City in the past 10 or 15 years than most of us could do in many lifetimes."

Hillenbrand never agreed to an interview with us -- except once. When we sent kid reporter Lola to talk to him in 2015 about the fountains in Main Street Square where kids frolic in the sun and water spray.

"What do you think about the playground and the fountain?" Lola asked him.

"I happen to have an office across the street," said Hillenbrand. "When I look out and see that fountain and all the kids from every element of Rapid City being in the fountain and having fun and giggling and that sort of thing I think that's what it;'s all about.Not costing you a penny but just having a good time."

