Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert sucker-punched in Aberdeen bar

A Florida man has been arrested for assault after multiple sources reported Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was sucker-punched at an Aberdeen bar on Friday.

Aberdeen Police say 29-year-old Kyle Douglas Hadala was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Authorities responded to the Zoo Bar just after 1 am Friday for a reported assault.

Goedert was transported to Avera St. Lukes Hospital where he was treated and released.

ESPN.com reports Goedert is "fine" and has since recovered.

Goedert played multiple sports at Britton-Hecla High School before playing for South Dakota State University. He was drafted in 2018 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

