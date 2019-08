Say hello to our pets of the week, Chloe and Muppet!

Chloe and Muppet are looking for a home together. (Sturgis/Meade County Animal Shelter)

These two are currently hanging out at the Sturgis/Meade County Animal Shelter.

Chloe is a senior Chihuahua mix. Muppet is around 5-years-old and a Shih Tzu mix.

The two are bonded and need to be adopted together.