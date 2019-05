Meet Tia! She's a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix weight a whopping 15-pounds from the Oglala Pet Project.

She's completely house trained, spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, dewormed, and microchipped.

Tia gets along great with other dogs, doesn't mind cats and LOVES to snuggle with kids.

For more information, you can contact Andrea Goodman at andrea@oglalapetproject.org, visit their website here or Facebook.