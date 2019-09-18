Pet of the week: Spots

Meet Spots! He's a young puppy from the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Spots is looking for a home with lots of love. (Dog and Cat Shelter)

He's neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. He's working on getting housebroken.

Shelter staff are unsure where the spots are on Spots, or how he acquired the name, but they say he's a wonderful dog.

He would do better in an adult only home. He likes some predictability and will likely become very protective of his person.

Spots gets along with others, including cats, and would love a home with a yard and lots of love.

For more information about Spots, click here or call the shelter at 307-674-7694.