Pet of the week: Soleil

Meet Soleil! She's a 5-month-old on Shepherd/Lab mix from the Oglala Pet Project.

She was dumped on the highway and found living under a camper with her two sisters.

Soleil is working hard on potty training and is good with other dogs. She's been spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, dewormed and is on Frontline.

She's a sweet girl who wants so badly to be loved. Although new things can be scary, she continues to come out of her shell in foster care.

If you want to set up a time to meet Soleil, you can email Andrea Goodman at andrea@oglalapetproject.org or visit the shelter's website here.