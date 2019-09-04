Pet of the week: Rainie

Meet Rainie! She's a 3-year-old mix of cow dog class and sass from the Dog & Cat Shelter.

Rainie is a cute, round and ready to roll. (Dog & Cat Shelter)

Rainie is fairly friendly to everyone she meets, including most dogs, but it's unknown how she does with cats.

She's spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Rainie would like a home with room to roam and property to patrol. She would also love some affection and maybe a rawhide chew every now and then.

If you want more information about Rainie, click here or you can call the shelter at 307-674-7694.