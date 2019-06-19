Pet of the week: Psyclone

Say hello to Psyclone! He's around 2-years-old from the Sturgis/Meade County Animal Shelter.

Psyclone is a very high energy dog looking for an active family! (Sturgis/Meade County Animal Shelter)

He's a very high energy dog and gets along with others. Psyclone loves to watch TV and take rides in the backseat of your car.

His trainer said he's learning fast and they would like to see him with an active person that would continue his training.

If you want to meet Psyclone, you can visit the shelter's Facebook page here or call them at 605-347-8310.

