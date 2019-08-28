Pet of the week: Penny

Meet Penny the Pit! She's around 2-years-old and is currently hanging out at the Dog & Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Penny is an absolute dog lovers dream. (Dog & Cat Shelter)

Shelter staff says she's an absolute dog lovers dream and a companion deluxe. She's spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Penny knows all of her basic commands and has "stay down" to 20 feet. She also knows "leave it" and "settle."

She can be nervous with people and situations she doesn't know and can be reactive to other dogs. However, having said that, shelter staff say she just loves people.

If you're looking for a devoted friend for life, Penny has the smile, charm, and devotion to go all the way in a canine companion class. She needs someone that's fun and steady, a fenced yard, and a life filled with walks and car rides.

To meet Penny "The Million Dollar Pit," you can visit the shelter website here or call (307) 674-7694.