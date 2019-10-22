Pet of the week: Patsy

Meet Patsy! She’s around 2 years old from the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.

She’s a professional mutt who looks like a Labrador Retriever mix. She’s up-to-date on vaccinations and spayed. She’s mostly housebroken, so it would be good to have a schedule for her to get used to.

Patsy is one of the shelter staff’s all-time favorites. She’s got a whole lot of charisma and life. She’s fun and energetic, but at the same time, can lay down and sleep at the drop of a hat. She’s a blank slate ready for direction.

She would do well in a home with lots of love and affection. Patsy gets along with other dogs and works best when she can be the leader of the pack. She needs a large yard with a fence, plus plenty of outdoor hiking and walking adventures.

If you want more information about Patsy, you can visit the shelter’s website here.