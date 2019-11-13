Pet of the week: Merle

Meet Merle! He's a Pit Bull Terrier Mix from the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Merle is a Pit Bull Terrier Mix looking for his forever home. (Dog and Cat Shelter)

He was taken in for some training at the Country Pet Inn. His adoption will include 3 free lessons for his future owner(s) to ensure success.

Merle is a cool dog ready to be the best partner for someone special. He would do great in a home with kids over the age of 12 and an active lifestyle.

For more information about him, you can call the shelter at (307) 674-7694 or visit the website here.