Pet of the week: Marla

Meet Marla from the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Marla is as sweet as they come and ready for her forever home. (Dog and Cat Shelter)

She's a 1-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound mix.

Marla gets along with other dogs but doesn't do well with cats. Shelter staff say she's as sweet as they come and just as happy to go.

She needs someone with an active lifestyle and plenty of places to explore, including a fenced yard to make sure she doesn't go on adventures by herself.

For more information on her, you can visit the shelter's website here.