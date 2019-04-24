Pet of the week: Mabel

Say hello to Mabel! She's a 5-and-a-half-year-old fixed Labrador Retriever/Staffordshire Terrier Mix from the Western Hills Humane Society.

According to staff, she's a very sweet girl who loves to snuggle up to people and be loved on, especially during cold winter days. She also loves to play with her toys.

Mabel does very well with kids and is the perfect family dog. Staff recommends that she doesn't go to anyone with other dogs.

She has a big bark and will use it to let her out of her kennel so she can hang out and play.

If you want to bring Mabel into your loving home, visit their website here.