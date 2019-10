Meet Leo the Lab!

Leo the Lab gets along with everyone and everything! (Sturgis/Meade County Animal Shelter)

He's around 2 years old from the Sturgis/Meade County Animal Shelter.

Leo does well with everyone and everything, including people, other dogs, and cats. He's a climber and can get over an 8-foot chain-link fence to escape, but will come back to you if you call for him.

If you want to meet Leo, you can call the animal shelter at 605-347-8310.