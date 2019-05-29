Pet of the week: Kenai

Say hello to Kenai! He's a one-year-old Catahoula Leopard cross Australian Shepherd from the Rescues Unlimited.

Kenai would love to have a home with a very active family who will take him on lots of adventures. (Rescues Unlimited)

He's current on his shots and has been neutered.

Kenai is a smart dog and house trained. He loves people and very loyal. He's good with other dogs and children.

He'll jump on you when excited, but he's trying to work on that. He would love to have a home with a very active family who would take him on lots of adventures, like camping, hiking, fishing, and swimming. He would also love a home where he has lots of room to run and exercise.

If interested in meeting Kenai, you can call Rescues Unlimited at 605-835-8780.