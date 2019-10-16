Pet of the week: Kari

Meet Kari! She's an 11-month-old mixed breed from the Oglala Pet Project.

Kari is a sweet girl who will follow you everywhere, including the shower! (Oglala Pet Project)

She's the sweetest girl who loves a good lap to lay on, despite her size. She does well with kids of any age and loves other dogs.

Kari is house-trained, up-to-date on vaccinations and microchipped.

According to her foster mom, she becomes your shadow and will follow you everywhere! Her favorite adventure is heading to the bathroom and sticking her head in the shower.

Kari is hanging out at Runnings on October 16 from 5 - 8 p.m.

If you can't make it there to see her, you can find more information about her here.