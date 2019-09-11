Pet of the week: Jim Bob

Meet Jim Bob! He's a 2-year-old Corgi mix from the Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish.

He's a sweet boy once he gets to know you. Jim Bob arrived at the shelter as a stray, so staff are unsure of his past. He doesn't trust strangers right away. It takes a little bit of time to adjust to new people.

Jim Bob sits pretty and will roll over, especially if you have food. He's pretty energetic, so he loves walks and zooming around the yard. On walks, he may try to take the leash away from you and bring himself around.

Even though sometimes he doesn't normally fit, he'll climb into your lap and make it work.

Jim Bob also loves to play with toys. He gets along with some dogs, but it's unsure how he does with children and cats.

If you would like to bring this loyal pup into your life, you can visit the shelter website here or give them a call at (605) 642-1576.