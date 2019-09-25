Pet of the week: Jerry

Meet Jerry from the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Jerry is a professional mutt ready for a life of action and fun. (Dog and Cat Shelter)

He's around 2 years old and a professional mutt. He's neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Jerry is ready to spend his days devoted to his person or family that he can call his own. He's very protective, so he will be placed in a home with previous dog experience.

Unfortunately, Jerry does not get along with Tom, so no cats allowed.

He does love car rides, swimming, playing fetch, and going for long walks!

If you want more information on Jerry, visit the shelter's website here or call 307-674-7694.