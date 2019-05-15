Pet of the week: Hulk

Meet Hulk! He's a 2-year-old Pitbull mix from the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.

He has boundless energy and needs someone who is looking for a full-time companion to have loads of fun with. He's neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Hulk would be a rockstar in an obedience class and would no doubt be the star of the show. It's unknown if he's housebroken, but with his smarts and desire to please, it shouldn't take him long to figure out.

He's basically a friendly, athletic big guy looking for his forever home with a large, fenced yard!

For more information on Hulk, visit the shelter's website here.

