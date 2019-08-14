Pet of the week: Gilly

Say hello to Gilly! She's around 1-years-old and an Airedale mix from the Dog & Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.

She's spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations and partially housebroken.

Gilly is a charming young lady with her whole life ahead of her. Shelter staff say both her personality and physical appearance are unique. She loves to run and cuddle!

With a little guidance from you, Gilly can become a lifelong, steadily moving companion.

Her ideal situation is a fenced yard and lots of fun!

For more information, you can visit the shelter's Facebook page here or give them a call at (307) 674 - 7694.

