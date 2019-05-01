Pet of the week: Frost

Meet Frost! He's a 1-year-old Husky/Collie mix from the Dog and Cat Shelter.

Forst is neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. He's not housebroken yet, but he's working on it! He does great with other dogs, but it's unknown how he is with cats.

While he may be a bit flighty, Frost does not, in the least bit, have a cold personality. In fact, once you get past his nervousness, he's quite the warm and playful little man.

Frost and his sister Flake had, unfortunately, not a lot done with them. However, they have shown no bite tendencies and taken well to grooming, bathing and being walked.

He would do great with someone active! If you want more information on Frost, click here.