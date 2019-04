Meet Farrah, a 5 to 6-year-old English Bulldog/Pit Bull Terrier Mix from the Battle Mountain Humane Society.

She's spayed and up-to-date on shots. She doesn't do well with cats and it's unknown how well she acts around children.

Farrah needs to be the only dog in the family and enjoys going for car rides. She also likes to play with her toys.

For more information on Farrah, click here or call 605-745-7283.