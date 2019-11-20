Pet of the week: Espresso

Say hello to Espresso!

Espresso is a professional mutt hanging out in Sheridan, Wyoming. (Dog and Cat Shelter)

She's a 1-year-old professional mutt from the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Espresso needs someone with an active lifestyle, including hiking, walking and throwing the ball around. A fenced yard is a must to help her burn off her energy.

She gets along with other dogs and is almost housebroken. Espresso is also spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations. She would be a great second dog in any family.

For more information on Espresso or other animals at the shelter, you can head to their website here.