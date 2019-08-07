Pet of the week: Elwood

GREGORY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - Say hello to Elwood! He's an 11-week-old Black Lab mix from Rescues Unlimited.
Elwood is a gentle puppy looking for an active home. (Rescues Unlimited)
He's current on his shots, deworming and Nexgard to prevent fleas and ticks.
Elwood is a very gentle puppy and has been raised around young children. He's a sweet boy looking for an active family in a loving new home.
He also has a brother named Ely!
If you want more information about Elwood, you can call shelter staff at 605-835-8780 or visit their website here.